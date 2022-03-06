State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,530 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $275.42 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock worth $6,778,721. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

