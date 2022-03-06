State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,280 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day moving average is $217.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.