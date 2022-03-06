State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,645 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
