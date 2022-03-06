State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,900 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 375,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 175,172 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

