State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,975 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

RMD stock opened at $254.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,786,951. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

