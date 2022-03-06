State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,227 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

