State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.