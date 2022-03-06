Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Down 29.0% in February

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 230,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,733. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

