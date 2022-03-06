Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $77.38 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.