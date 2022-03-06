Stem (STEM) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Stem (NYSE: STEM – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stem to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stem alerts:

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stem and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem Competitors 100 599 955 20 2.53

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 308.31%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 67.89%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$112.63 million -1.01 Stem Competitors $701.50 million $23.59 million 6.36

Stem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 16.56% 7.33% Stem Competitors -122.99% -0.46% -2.13%

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s peers have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stem beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.