Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,794 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.49% of Stereotaxis worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $3.52 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

