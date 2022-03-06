stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.38 or 0.06605749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.49 or 0.99784420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

