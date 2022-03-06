stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.99 or 0.06644247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.18 or 0.99720170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00047408 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

