Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Short Interest Update

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $129,028,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $65.89. 214,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

