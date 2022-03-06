Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100,612 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,569,286 shares of company stock worth $31,397,269. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

SFIX stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $75.79.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

