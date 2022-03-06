Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 14,105 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

