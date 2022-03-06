Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Waste Management by 107.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 16.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 43.1% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WM stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.
In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.
About Waste Management (Get Rating)
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
