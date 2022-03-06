Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Waste Management by 107.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 16.5% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 43.1% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

