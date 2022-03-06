Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 10,435 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

