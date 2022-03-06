Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 21,392 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1,718.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Anthem by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Anthem by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Anthem by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $476.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.75 and a 12-month high of $477.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

