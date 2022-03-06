Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,221 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Visa by 2,758.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.