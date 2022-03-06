Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 51,060 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 537,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $271.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,520. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

