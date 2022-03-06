Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 5,543 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $210.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 81.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

