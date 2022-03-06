Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 268.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,147 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Churchill Downs worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $227.01 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.27.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

