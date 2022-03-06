Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average is $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

