Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,268,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 473.4% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,652 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $105.24 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

