Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

