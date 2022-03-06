Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.
In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
