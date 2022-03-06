Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $16 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

BMY stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

