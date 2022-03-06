Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $23.32 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

