Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

