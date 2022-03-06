Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.85 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.