Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $40.01 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

