Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $135.70 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

