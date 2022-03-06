Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,223 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $452.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.18. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

