Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 10,871 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Stolper Co grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

