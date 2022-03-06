Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 26,987 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $94,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $712,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $163.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $159.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.