Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 49,646 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,646 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $69.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

