Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $314.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

