Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $235.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

