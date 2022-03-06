Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $284.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.69. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

