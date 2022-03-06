Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,114 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.