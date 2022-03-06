Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $285.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.28 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

