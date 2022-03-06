Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,362 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

