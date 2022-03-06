Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,109. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $518.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

