Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 30,778 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

