Stonnington Group LLC Acquires 8,600 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 716.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

NYSE ZTS opened at $196.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

