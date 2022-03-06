Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,080 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

