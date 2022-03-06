Stonnington Group LLC Buys 13,528 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 756.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after buying an additional 893,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $126.49 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

