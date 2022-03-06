Stonnington Group LLC Buys 35,400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 637.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.96 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

