Stonnington Group LLC Buys 65,200 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 724.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

